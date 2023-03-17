Carolina Beach K9 to get donation of body armor

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A K9 with the Carolina Beach Police Department will soon have some extra protection in the form of body armor.

According to a Facebook post from the CBPD, Zoe will receive a bullet and stab protective vest courtesy of a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

“K9 Zoe’s vest is sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Kristen Klotzer-Daigle and will be embroidered with the sentiment ‘In memory of Kelly Klotzer,’” the Facebook post states.

The vest is expected to be delivered within eight to 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s is a nonprofit that has provided over 4,970 vests to K9s across all 50 states.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities with the group, call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. also provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org,

