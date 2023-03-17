Bill passes N.C. Senate to let minors drive alone sooner

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A bill has passed in the N.C. Senate that would let certain minors apply for a limited provisional license and drive alone sooner.

Current rules allow people who are 16-17 years old to obtain a limited provisional license if they have had a limited learner’s permit for at least a year. A learner’s permit lets drivers drive with a parent, guardian or certain other licensed drivers. A limited provisional license (Level 2) lets them drive without a licensed driver, but they can’t have more than one passenger under 21 who isn’t in their immediate family and cannot drive overnight.

Senate Bill 157 “Limited Provisional License Modification” would reduce that wait time to nine months and allow for more than one unrelated passengers under 21 if those passengers are going to or from school.

The wait time to apply for a limited provisional license was temporarily reduced to six months by an act approved in 2021, and this reduction would be extended to the end of 2023 by S.B. 157.

The bill passed in the Senate with a 38-5 vote and will need to be passed by the House before heading to Gov. Roy Cooper to be signed.

