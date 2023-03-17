Senior Connect
American Legion Post 550 hosting ‘Be The One’ to reduce veteran suicide

(WIBW)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The American Legion in Shallotte is hosting a ‘Be The One’ event as part of a nationwide effort to eliminate the stigma related to mental health treatment and reduce the rate of veteran suicide.

The event will take place at The Shallotte Moose Lodge on March 23 at 7 p.m.

According to a press release from the American Legion, the number of veterans who die by suicide every day is estimated at between 17 and 22.

“The American Legion has elevated Be the One to be its top priority, empowering veterans, service members, their family members and civilians to act appropriately when a veteran may be at risk. This event intends to bring more awareness to the problem while providing resources to those who may be able to help save the life of a veteran,” The American Legion wrote in the release.

You can learn more about the ‘Be The One’ campaign here. You can visit their website here to learn more about the American legion.

