Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Alex Murdaugh’s property, site of murders, about to sell

The more than 1,700-acre property is listed for $3.9 million
By Grace Runkel and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLANDTON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The property at the center of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial could soon have a new owner.

The 1,700-acre hunting property became infamous during the six-week double murder trial as the site where Murdaugh killed his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul.

The Crosby Land Company, a brokerage and consulting firm, is listing the property and confirmed with FOX Carolina it is under contract. A spokesperson said they did not know when the deal would be finalized.

The property includes a 5,275 sq. ft. home, guest cottage, equipment shed, fishpond, shooting range and kennels.

Caption

“The location, ecosystem, and water features make this an ideal candidate for a conservation easement. The next owner may be the beneficiary of considerable tax advantages that may be available through the donation of an easement,” the listing says. “This is truly a top-tier property, complete with all the improvements and amenities one would expect from a high-end sporting property with little or no deferred maintenance cost.”

Murdaugh is convicted of shooting and killing Maggie and Paul by the kennels on June 7, 2021.

During Murdaugh’s trial, the jury visited Moselle at the defense’s request.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Power restored to 11,000 customers in Brunswick County
West Brunswick High School
West Brunswick High School student hit by car in front of school
Nicholas Henry Pohlman
Lawyer says driver was doing donuts before crash that killed UNCW student
Golf carts may soon be a thing of the past in Carolina Beach as council members pass an...
Golf carts to disappear from Carolina Beach streets by 2028
Crowds of people were led to confusion Wednesday morning when hundreds lined up at Town Hall to...
Beachgoers wait for hours in hopes of getting an Oak Island parking permit

Latest News

Meeting in the White House Oval Office, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar...
Biden cheers for Irish bonds, unity on St. Patrick’s Day
Three teen girls are dead, and another remains in the hospital after a rollover crash in Arizona.
Police: 3 teens killed in crash after 16-year-old driver loses control while speeding
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire,’ ‘John Wick’ actor, dies at age 60, reports say
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Feb....
Dems say many foreign gifts to Trump remain unaccounted for
American Legion Post 550 hosting ‘Be The One’ to reduce veteran suicide