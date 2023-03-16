West Brunswick High School student hit by car in front of school

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - A West Brunswick High School student has been hospitalized after being hit by a car in front of the school on Thursday, March 16.

According to a Brunswick County Schools and the Shallotte Police Department, they were hit at about 7 a.m. as they were crossing Hwy 130/Whiteville Road in front of the school.

“Assistance was rendered on scene by first responders, and the student was transported by Brunswick County EMS to Grand Strand Medical Center with serious injuries,” states a release from the SPD.

Police say the agency is investigating, and that no charges have been filed against the driver.

