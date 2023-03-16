UPWA Pro Wresting presenting ‘Meltdown 2023′ this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United Professional Wrestling Association is presenting the ‘Meltdown 2023′ event on Saturday, March 18, at the Ogden YMCA Activity Center.

“The action is going to be hot and heavy, we have some of the best independent wrestlers you’re going to see,” Donald Brower, the owner of UPWA, said. “It’s going to be guys who, in a few years, you’re going to be seen in Wrestlemania.”

The event will feature stars of UPWA, including Fuggo Calderon, Don Furio, and more.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online here. It is $20 for adults and $10 for kids.

For more information, call 973-796-0141.

