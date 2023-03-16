Senior Connect
Sheriff’s office looking for persons of interest in vehicle break-in

Officials say the incident took place at Poplar Grove Plantation on Sunday, March 5.
Officials say the incident took place at Poplar Grove Plantation on Sunday, March 5.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PENDER CO., N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division is asking for help in identifying “persons of interest” in connection to a vehicle break-in.

Officials say the incident took place at Poplar Grove Plantation on Sunday, March 5.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Mark Lobel at 910-259-0192 and reference report number 2023-00527.

