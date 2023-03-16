Sheriff’s office looking for persons of interest in vehicle break-in

PENDER CO., N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division is asking for help in identifying “persons of interest” in connection to a vehicle break-in.

Officials say the incident took place at Poplar Grove Plantation on Sunday, March 5.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Mark Lobel at 910-259-0192 and reference report number 2023-00527.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.