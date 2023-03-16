Senior Connect
Public hearing set for applicants wanting to build home health agency in Brunswick Co.

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Five companies have filed certificate of need applications with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to develop a Medicare-certified home health agency in Brunswick.

This is in response to a need determination in the 2023 State Medical Facilities Plan for one Medicare-certified home health agency in the county.

The five applicants are:

  • Brunswick Community Hospital LLC and Novant Health Inc.
  • Home Health and Hospice Care Inc.
  • BAYADA Home Health Care Inc.
  • Well Care TPM Inc.
  • HealthView Capital Partners-FUND I

A public hearing for these projects will be held Wednesday, April 19 at 9 a.m. in the Odell Williamson Auditorium, Brunswick Community College, 150 College Road in Bolivia.

“Anyone may file written comments concerning this proposal. Comments must be received by the Healthcare Planning and Certificate of Need Section no later than 5 p.m. on March 31,” a news release form the NCDHSS states.

Comments may be submitted as an attachment to an email and sent to DHSR.CON.Comments@dhhs.nc.gov.

Comments also can be mailed to:

Healthcare Planning and Certificate of Need Section

Division of Health Service Regulation

2704 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, NC 27699-2704

