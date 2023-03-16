Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Pitt County auto repair shop destroyed in afternoon fire

Firefighters were called around 2:30 p.m. to LNC Maintenance and Repair on Highway 33, south of...
Firefighters were called around 2:30 p.m. to LNC Maintenance and Repair on Highway 33, south of Belvoir.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An auto repair business in Pitt County was destroyed by fire this afternoon.

Firefighters were called around 2:30 p.m. to LNC Maintenance and Repair on Highway 33, south of Belvoir.

Owner Cedric Betts said he and his daughter had been inside the shop cleaning up when he believes the leaves that he had burning away from the building caught it on fire.

Betts said all his tools and equipment, as well as a car in the shop, are gone.

Firefighters from Statonhouse, Bethel, Falkland, and Sharp Point brought the fire under control and are now working on hot spots.

Betts said his daughter got a little light-headed by smoke and was checked out by EMS but that no one else was injured.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golf carts may soon be a thing of the past in Carolina Beach as council members pass an...
Golf carts to disappear from Carolina Beach streets by 2028
Victor Agbafe, who graduated from a Wilmington school and was accepted to 8 law schools
Wilmington genius juggles medical and law schools at the same time
A portion of I-140 was closed at approximately 8:15 a.m. on March 15.
I-140 lanes reopen near N.C. 133 following crash
West Brunswick High School
West Brunswick High School student hit by car in front of school
A project filming in Wilmington.
STARZ series starring Lauren Ridloff and Joshua Jackson to film in Wilmington

Latest News

Island Gazette
Island Gazette no longer in business, employees look to build new paper
NCDOT closing Copas Rd
NCDOT closing Copas Road at Mill Pond Creek in Shallotte temporarily
Laney High School honors student who passed away after battle with cancer
Brunswick Co. man convicted for role in fatal shooting of Columbus Co. deputy approved for parole
Island Gazette no longer in business, employees look to build new paper