Pitt County auto repair shop destroyed in afternoon fire

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An auto repair business in Pitt County was destroyed by fire this afternoon.

Firefighters were called around 2:30 p.m. to LNC Maintenance and Repair on Highway 33, south of Belvoir.

Owner Cedric Betts said he and his daughter had been inside the shop cleaning up when he believes the leaves that he had burning away from the building caught it on fire.

Betts said all his tools and equipment, as well as a car in the shop, are gone.

Firefighters from Statonhouse, Bethel, Falkland, and Sharp Point brought the fire under control and are now working on hot spots.

Betts said his daughter got a little light-headed by smoke and was checked out by EMS but that no one else was injured.

