Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating missing woman

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PENDER CO, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was last seen by her family on Monday, March 13.

According to law enforcement, 43-year-old Candace Meghan Campbell was last known to be in the Atkinson area.

She is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Lobel at 910-259-1515 and refer to case #2023-00612.

