Lanes reopen along U.S. 17 N near Leland following crash

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that lanes are reopen on U.S. 17 near Leland following an earlier crash.

Previously, the NCDOT announced at 10:43 a.m. on March 16 that the left, northbound lane of U.S. 17 had been closed.

It is unknown at this time if there were any injuries as a result of this incident.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.