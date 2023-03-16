Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Lanes reopen along U.S. 17 N near Leland following crash

A vehicle crash had caused the left, northbound lane of U.S. 17 to close at around 10:43 a.m.
A vehicle crash had caused the left, northbound lane of U.S. 17 to close at around 10:43 a.m.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that lanes are reopen on U.S. 17 near Leland following an earlier crash.

Previously, the NCDOT announced at 10:43 a.m. on March 16 that the left, northbound lane of U.S. 17 had been closed.

It is unknown at this time if there were any injuries as a result of this incident.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golf carts may soon be a thing of the past in Carolina Beach as council members pass an...
Golf carts to disappear from Carolina Beach streets by 2028
Victor Agbafe, who graduated from a Wilmington school and was accepted to 8 law schools
Wilmington genius juggles medical and law schools at the same time
A portion of I-140 was closed at approximately 8:15 a.m. on March 15.
I-140 lanes reopen near N.C. 133 following crash
A project filming in Wilmington.
STARZ series starring Lauren Ridloff and Joshua Jackson to film in Wilmington
Residents in southeastern N.C. were able to spot the spacecraft. (Linda Grimes)
SpaceX launch seen throughout southeastern N.C.

Latest News

West Brunswick High School
West Brunswick High School student hit by car in front of school
At approximately 7:30 a.m., a van collided into the rear of a log truck while traveling in the...
Officials: ‘Blinding’ sunlight likely a factor in log truck, van collision along U.S. 74/76 E
There have been no reported injuries as of this time.
Lanes reopen along U.S. 74/76 E near Delco following log truck, vehicle collision
A portion of I-140 was closed at approximately 8:15 a.m. on March 15.
I-140 lanes reopen near N.C. 133 following crash