Lanes reopen along U.S. 17 N near Leland following crash
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that lanes are reopen on U.S. 17 near Leland following an earlier crash.
Previously, the NCDOT announced at 10:43 a.m. on March 16 that the left, northbound lane of U.S. 17 had been closed.
It is unknown at this time if there were any injuries as a result of this incident.
Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
