Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center accepting donations for community baby shower
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center is set to host a free community baby shower on Saturday, April 15 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Clothing, diapers, toys, toiletries and other supplies will be distributed at the BMC parking lot. Information will also be provided on breastfeeding and car seat safety checks.
Before the shower, you can donate new and unopened donations at the main lobby of BMC at 240 Hospital Drive NE in Bolivia. You can also donate cash via the BMC Foundation here.
Accepted donations include:
- Bottles
- Sippy cups
- Bibs
- Clothing (newborn to 2T)
- Diapers
- Wipes
- Diaper rash cream
- Nonperishable snacks and juice
- Car seats
- Strollers
- Portable playpens
- Walkers
- Toys
- Books
- Toiletries
