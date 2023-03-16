Senior Connect
North Carolina’s Attorney General pushing for easier access to abortion pill

NC Attorney General wants women to have easier access to abortion pill
By Mara McJilton
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some state leaders hope to change current restrictions for a popular medication used for abortions. Attorney General Josh Stein is pushing for the change in North Carolina.

Restrictions on abortion pills have raised concerns among many health experts in North Carolina. Right now patients must take the drug, Mifepristone, in person, in front of the doctor that prescribed it, after a 72-hour waiting period.

Dr. Amy Bryant filed a lawsuit against the state, saying the restrictions go beyond the FDA’s recommendations. North Carolina’s Attorney General Josh Stein agrees.

“I’m part of a coalition of states that are telling the court asking the court to reject the effort of these Republican AGs to strip away from women, their reproductive freedoms, the medicated medication, abortion is incredibly safe,” Stein said.

Stein said limitations for the drug place a burden on women who are trying to get access to what the FDA says is a safe and effective drug.

“It’s been proven effective for over two decades and for them to try to take away from women, this right to their own healthcare is very problematic, and I’m in court fighting back against them,” Stein said.

With Stein opposing the state’s law, House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate Leader Phil Berger filed a motion to defend the restrictions, which the judge granted.

Moore and Berger released a statement, saying in part, “The Attorney General has made it abundantly clear that when faced with the opportunity to uphold his oath or advance his political career, he will pick his career every time. Since Attorney General Stein won’t do the job he was elected to do, legislative leaders will intervene in this case to defend our state’s pro-life laws.”

Stein’s position is the state law makes it tougher for women to get the drug that the federal government does not restrict in the same ways.

Moore and Berger have until March 24 to send a written response defending the state’s laws on abortion pills.

