New Hanover Co. hosting 'Changemakers' series to celebrate International Women's Month

Changemakers brochure
Changemakers brochure(New Hanover County Office of Communications and Outreach)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s Office of Diversity and Equity is starting “Changemakers”, a year-long series in celebration of International Women’s Month.

Leaders want the series, which features a group of six women who have made significant impacts in New Hanover, to help people feel more confident in themselves and grow after each session.

“I believe the conversation will be inspiring for young women. It will be transformational for women who are still trying to figure out what am I doing? What should I be doing?” Linda Thompson, Chief Diversity & Equity Officer, said.

The panel is headed by the following:

  • Vannia Aguilar of Cape Fear Latinos
  • Sheila Boles, Retired Hoggard Men’s Basketball Coach
  • Wanda Copley, NHC Attorney and 1st Female County Attorney in NC
  • Wilma Daniels, CEO & Philanthropist
  • Caroline Morin, Executive Director of the LGBTQ Center of Cape Fear
  • Daisy Wooten, NC Deaf and Hard of Hearing Specialist

This month’s session will be held on March 21 at 6 p.m. at the Cape Fear Museum in the Williston Room. Anyone interested in taking part in the session should for in-person attendance here or virtually here.

