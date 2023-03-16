NCDOT closing Copas Road at Mill Pond Creek in Shallotte temporarily

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is closing Copas Road at the bridge over Mill Pond Creek on Monday, March 20.

Crews will be making repairs to the substructure of the bridge until Wednesday, March 22, at 4:30 p.m.

Traffic will be detoured through N.C. 179 to Village Point Road SW and Copas Road to Village Point Road SW.

