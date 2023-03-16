Senior Connect
More than 11,000 customers without power in Brunswick County

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - More than 11,000 customers are without power Thursday afternoon in Brunswick County.

According to the Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation outage map, most of the outages are in the Leland area.

A BEMC post on Facebook at about 2 p.m. states that a crew was en route to assess the situation. An update posted at 2:28 p.m. states that the BENC is working to reroute power from alternate sources to restore service.

