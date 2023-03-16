Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Michael Jordan in ‘serious talks’ to sell majority ownership stake in Hornets, reports say

Jordan has been the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2010.
The NBA Hall of Famer and North Carolina native has been a majority owner of the franchise since 2010.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - NBA legend and current Charlotte Hornets majority owner Michael Jordan is reportedly engaged in talks to sell part of his stake in the team, reports say.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Jordan could sell a large portion of his stake to a group led by Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall.

The NBA Hall of Famer and North Carolina native has been a majority owner of the franchise since 2010, and is the only Black majority owner of any major American sports team. He is also the only former NBA player to now own a team.

ESPN also reported that while no deal is imminent, Jordan is expected to hold onto a minority ownership stake.

The 60-year-old previously sold some of his stake in 2019, when two New York-based investors bought into the organization. Plotkin, who is now seeking to buy more of the team, was one of those investors.

He helped lead the charge in bringing the Hornets namesake back to Charlotte, after the team played as the Bobcats from 2004-14.

Charlotte has made the playoffs only two times under his ownership, failing to win a series in both trips.

The Hornets currently have a 22-49 this season, and could end the year with one of the league’s worst records.

Related: Hornets fan regains vision after virus, makes trans-Atlantic trip to see hero LaMelo Ball

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Brunswick High School
West Brunswick High School student hit by car in front of school
(Source: MGN)
Power restored to 11,000 customers in Brunswick County
Nicholas Henry Pohlman
Lawyer says driver was doing donuts before crash that killed UNCW student
Golf carts may soon be a thing of the past in Carolina Beach as council members pass an...
Golf carts to disappear from Carolina Beach streets by 2028
Crowds of people were led to confusion Wednesday morning when hundreds lined up at Town Hall to...
Beachgoers wait for hours in hopes of getting an Oak Island parking permit

Latest News

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders in action during an NFL football game, Sunday,...
Panthers add free agent RB Sanders, TE Hurst to offense
Saints quarterback Andy Dalton throws against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half Sunday...
AP sources: QB Andy Dalton agrees to 2-year deal with Panthers
A Carolina Panthers helmet sits on the sideline before an NFL football game against the Atlanta...
AP source: Panthers land Vonn Bell, Shy Tuttle
On Saturday, the Sea Devils defeated Brunswick Community College, 85-65, to win the Region 10...
CFCC men’s basketball team heading to national tournament
The Carolinas will field four teams in this year's men's NCAA Tournament.
Five teams from the Carolinas selected to compete in 2023 NCAA Tournament