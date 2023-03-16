Senior Connect
Man shot by Carolina Beach police who were serving warrants pleads guilty in case

Robert Fitts
Robert Fitts(District Attorney's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who was shot by Carolina Beach police who were attempting to serve him with warrants last year has been sentenced to prison.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Robert Fitts pleaded guilty to Fleeing to Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer with a Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon on Thursday.

He was sentenced to 5.9 and 9.4 years in prison.

“Fitts fled from officers in his girlfriend’s Dodge Nitro following an early morning traffic stop in Carolina Beach on June 30, 2022,” a news release from the District Attorney’s Office states. “Law enforcement terminated the pursuit after Fitts drove recklessly and at a high rate of speed while traveling off the island and into the Myrtle Grove area. An arrest warrant was thereafter issued by the Carolina Beach Police Department.”

“Two days later, detectives saw the vehicle driven by Fitts parked at the Dolphin Lane Motel in Carolina Beach. After learning that Fitts was staying in a room with his girlfriend, the detectives knocked on their door and attempted to get Fitts to surrender. When he refused, the detectives made entry into the room where they found Fitts’ girlfriend on the bed and saw Fitts moving into the bathroom. Detectives ordered him to come out, but Fitts instead raised a .38 caliber revolver towards them. Both officers fired at Fitts in self-defense, shooting him multiple times.”

Both detectives were cleared of any wrongdoing after an investigation by the NC SBI.

