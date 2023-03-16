Man charged in crash that killed student on UNCW grounds to appear in court

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter and a DWI after a deadly crash on University of North Carolina Wilmington grounds on Oct. 1, 2022, is set to appear in court Thursday.

Nicholas Henry Pohlman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, DWI and driving after consuming under the age of 21.

According to the UNCW Police Department, the crash took place at around 12:15 a.m. at 632 College Road. Three people were inside a Jeep when it crashed into the grassy area of a UNCW parking lot. Police say it had been driving recklessly.

UNCW sophomore Howard Lashon Coleman II was killed in the incident at 20 years old. Pohlman, who was 19 at the time of the crash, is not a UNCW student.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.