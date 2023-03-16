Local group to host celebration for World Down Syndrome Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome (BUDS) is inviting the community to an event at Waterline Brewing on Sunday, March 19, from 2 to 6 p.m.

The event will include lawn games, door prizes and activities for children of all ages. Smokey Dunes will perform bluegrass music from 3 to 5 p.m., and the Chrome Gnome and Chocolate and S’More food trucks will be on the site from 2 to 4 p.m.

Waterline will donate $1 for each pint sold back to Coastal BUDS, and Mayor Bill Saffo will give a proclamation.

On World Down Syndrome Day itself, Tuesday, March 21, Coastal BUDS is asking the community to “Rock Your Socks” for Down syndrome awareness by wearing mismatched or colorful socks. March 21, or 3/21, represents the three copies of chromosome 21 that result in Down syndrome.

