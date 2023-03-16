Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: breezy warmup for St. Patrick’s Day

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:06 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The growing season and freezes are not a good combo, and though your First Alert Forecast features another chill shot for this coming Sunday and Monday, temperatures below 32 are not anticipated as yet. We will keep you posted! In the meantime: dry skies and emergent southwest breezes will look to sponsor a brief warmup across the Cape Fear Region. Expect highs to ping the 60s Thursday and as high as the middle and upper 70s - especially away from the water - for St. Patrick’s Day Friday.

The chance for rain will also spike in the short to medium range. As for percentages, your First Alert Forecast goes like 0% for Thursday and Thursday night, 10% for St. Patrick’s Day Friday, 70% for Friday night, 50% for Saturday, and 10% for Saturday night and Sunday. As with the last couple of rounds of rain chances, rainfall amounts will likely be light but appreciated: on the order of a few tenths of an inch. Every drop would be meaningful with pollen raging, recent drought, and a young growing season trying to get back on track.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golf carts may soon be a thing of the past in Carolina Beach as council members pass an...
Golf carts to disappear from Carolina Beach streets by 2028
Victor Agbafe, who graduated from a Wilmington school and was accepted to 8 law schools
Wilmington genius juggles medical and law schools at the same time
A portion of I-140 was closed at approximately 8:15 a.m. on March 15.
I-140 lanes reopen near N.C. 133 following crash
A project filming in Wilmington.
STARZ series starring Lauren Ridloff and Joshua Jackson to film in Wilmington
A Harnett County sheriff’s deputy slammed into the couple’s truck at the intersection of N.C....
Questions swirl about chase policy as vigil held for couple killed in Harnett County crash

Latest News

Another Freeze Warning is in effect overnight for southeast NC
First Alert Forecast: chilly weather pattern likely to deliver another night of freezing temps
Another Freeze Warning is in effect overnight for southeast NC
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Mar. 15, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Mar. 15 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Mar. 15 2023
Freeze Warnings are in effect for southeast NC for tonight and early Wednesday
Your First Alert Forecast for Tue. evening Mar. 14, 2023