First Alert Forecast: breezy warmup for St. Patrick’s Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The growing season and freezes are not a good combo, and though your First Alert Forecast features another chill shot for this coming Sunday and Monday, temperatures below 32 are not anticipated as yet. We will keep you posted! In the meantime: dry skies and emergent southwest breezes will look to sponsor a brief warmup across the Cape Fear Region. Expect highs to ping the 60s Thursday and as high as the middle and upper 70s - especially away from the water - for St. Patrick’s Day Friday.

The chance for rain will also spike in the short to medium range. As for percentages, your First Alert Forecast goes like 0% for Thursday and Thursday night, 10% for St. Patrick’s Day Friday, 70% for Friday night, 50% for Saturday, and 10% for Saturday night and Sunday. As with the last couple of rounds of rain chances, rainfall amounts will likely be light but appreciated: on the order of a few tenths of an inch. Every drop would be meaningful with pollen raging, recent drought, and a young growing season trying to get back on track.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

