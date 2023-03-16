Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Cary-based Epic Games fined $245M for ‘tricking’ users into unwanted charges

Under the FTC’s order, the amount Epic agreed to pay will be used to provide refunds to...
Under the FTC’s order, the amount Epic agreed to pay will be used to provide refunds to consumers.(Epic Games)
By Joe Jurney
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C (WNCN) - The Federal Trade Commission is ordering Cary-based maker of the Fortnite video game to pay $245 million to consumers to settle charges.

The FTC said Epic Games used dark patterns to trick players into making unwanted purchases and let children rack up unauthorized charges without any parental involvement, according to a news release.

In a complaint announced in December as part of a settlement package with Epic, the FTC said that Epic used design tricks known as dark patterns to get consumers of all ages to make unintended in-game purchases.

“Fortnite’s counterintuitive, inconsistent, and confusing button configuration led players to incur unwanted charges based on the press of a single button. The company also made it easy for children to make purchases while playing Fortnite without requiring any parental consent. According to the FTC’s complaint, Epic also locked the accounts of customers who disputed unauthorized charges with their credit card companies,” the release stated.

Under the FTC’s order, the amount Epic agreed to pay will be used to provide refunds to consumers.

Epic Games is also prohibited from charging consumers through the use of dark patterns or from otherwise charging consumers without obtaining their affirmative consent.

“Additionally, the order bars Epic from blocking consumers from accessing their accounts for disputing unauthorized charges,” the release states

The FTC voted 4-0 to approve the complaint and order against Epic.

Consumers who believe they may have been injured by Epic’s practices can visit FTC.gov/Fortnite for more information on the refund process.

Epic Games stated it “implemented high privacy-default settings for players under the age of 18. Chat defaults to “Nobody,” profile details default to hidden, parties default to “Invite Only,” and personalized recommendations are defaulted Off. Players under 16 also have the mature language filter defaulted On for text chat” in September.

Click here to read Epic’s full statement from December when the fine was initially announced.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

Golf carts may soon be a thing of the past in Carolina Beach as council members pass an...
Golf carts to disappear from Carolina Beach streets by 2028
Victor Agbafe, who graduated from a Wilmington school and was accepted to 8 law schools
Wilmington genius juggles medical and law schools at the same time
A portion of I-140 was closed at approximately 8:15 a.m. on March 15.
I-140 lanes reopen near N.C. 133 following crash
A project filming in Wilmington.
STARZ series starring Lauren Ridloff and Joshua Jackson to film in Wilmington
A Harnett County sheriff’s deputy slammed into the couple’s truck at the intersection of N.C....
Questions swirl about chase policy as vigil held for couple killed in Harnett County crash

Latest News

The student was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Student getting off school bus hit by car in Halifax County, principal says
Some state leaders hope to change current restrictions for a popular medication used for...
North Carolina’s Attorney General pushing for easier access to abortion pill
One of Coastal Horizon's Power of the Purse fundraising events
Coastal Horizons hosts Power of the Purse fundraiser to raise money for local teens’ health services
Changemakers brochure
New Hanover Co. hosting ‘Changemakers’ series to celebrate International Women’s Month