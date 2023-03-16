Senior Connect
Cape Fear Cooking: Chef Gwen shares a recipe for Colcannon

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On this edition of Cape Fear Cooking, Chef Gwen has brought us a recipe perfect for St. Patrick’s Day!

Chef Gwen joined WECT’s Bill Murray to make Irish Colcannon. Chef Gwen says she would serve this dish with bangers and mash.

IRISH COLCANNON

(Serves 4)

  • Potatoes 4 large Russet potatoes, peeled
  • Cabbage, green 1-2 cups, chopped
  • Cream ¼ cup
  • Butter, Irish 2 Tbsp, unsalted
  • Salt & Pepper to taste
  1. Quarter the peeled potatoes and boil with the cabbage until fork tender – about 20 minutes
  2. Drain and put back into the hot pot
  3. Turn the burner on low
  4. Add cream and butter and mash until well mixed
  5. Add salt and pepper
  6. Serve hot or chill for later – this dish microwaves well and makes a delicious side dish for Irish sausages

