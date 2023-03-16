Brunswick Co. man convicted for role in fatal shooting of Columbus Co. deputy approved for parole

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Michael T. Brown, who was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the shooting of Corporal Robert Hinson in 1991, was approved for parole on Thursday, March 16.

According to court documents, Brown called in a false break-in on Mill Pond Road on June 18 1991 to bring a law enforcement officer to the scene. Aquino Williams, the shooter, told Brown he wanted to kill a cop. When Corporal Hinson arrived at the scene, he was shot at close range by Williams. Brown and Williams drove the vehicle away from the scene before taking multiple guns from it.

Brown was approved for parole in compliance with NC G.S. 15A-1371(3) by the North Carolina Post Release Supervision and Parole, and will be released on March 2 of 2026.

The state’s current sentencing law, Structured Sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after October 1, 1994. The Commission is responsible of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.

Brown was cited for 24 infractions while incarcerated, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website.

Anyone with question concerning this incident is asked to call the Commission at 919- 716–3010.

