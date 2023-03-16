Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Brunswick Co. man convicted for role in fatal shooting of Columbus Co. deputy approved for parole

Michael T. Brown
Michael T. Brown(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Michael T. Brown, who was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the shooting of Corporal Robert Hinson in 1991, was approved for parole on Thursday, March 16.

According to court documents, Brown called in a false break-in on Mill Pond Road on June 18 1991 to bring a law enforcement officer to the scene. Aquino Williams, the shooter, told Brown he wanted to kill a cop. When Corporal Hinson arrived at the scene, he was shot at close range by Williams. Brown and Williams drove the vehicle away from the scene before taking multiple guns from it.

Brown was approved for parole in compliance with NC G.S. 15A-1371(3) by the North Carolina Post Release Supervision and Parole, and will be released on March 2 of 2026.

The state’s current sentencing law, Structured Sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after October 1, 1994. The Commission is responsible of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.

Brown was cited for 24 infractions while incarcerated, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website.

Anyone with question concerning this incident is asked to call the Commission at 919- 716–3010.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Golf carts may soon be a thing of the past in Carolina Beach as council members pass an...
Golf carts to disappear from Carolina Beach streets by 2028
Victor Agbafe, who graduated from a Wilmington school and was accepted to 8 law schools
Wilmington genius juggles medical and law schools at the same time
A portion of I-140 was closed at approximately 8:15 a.m. on March 15.
I-140 lanes reopen near N.C. 133 following crash
West Brunswick High School
West Brunswick High School student hit by car in front of school
A project filming in Wilmington.
STARZ series starring Lauren Ridloff and Joshua Jackson to film in Wilmington

Latest News

Just in time for St. Patrick's Day is a recipe for Irish Colcannon.
Cape Fear Cooking: Chef Gwen shares a recipe for Colcannon
Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center is set to host a free community baby shower on Saturday,...
Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center accepting donations for community baby shower
(Source: MGN)
Power restored to 11,000 customers in Brunswick County
Robert Fitts
Man shot by Carolina Beach police who were serving warrants pleads guilty in case