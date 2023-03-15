Wilmington Fire Chief Steve Mason presented with Dogwood Award

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Attorney General Josh Stein came to town to present Wilmington Fire Chief Steve Mason with the Dogwood Award on Wednesday.

Mason received the award for his efforts to protect firefighters from the effects of PFAS used in certain firefighting foams.

He has made it a point to acquire new equipment to limit firefighters’ exposure to dangerous chemicals.

“PFAS released by certain firefighting foams puts firefighters at risk of cancer,” said Stein in a press release. “While I have taken the companies responsible for creating these dangerous chemicals to court, I’m grateful to Chief Mason for taking steps to protect his firefighters from PFAS’s damaging effects. And of course, we appreciate the efforts of WFD to keep people and property safe.”

