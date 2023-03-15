WHQR to begin Public Media’s Spring Pledge Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WHQR is hosting its on-air Public Media’s Spring Pledge Drive on Wednesday, March 22, to raise funds to continue providing high-quality radio coverage.

The drive, one of the efforts that comprise the largest single part of the station’s funding, will focus on HQR News, Classical HQR, emergency broadcasting, election coverage and their service to the community.

“Pledge Drives are such an important part of WHQR’s ability to serve the community. They are a great time around the station with so many volunteers and supporters joining the effort. It’s also a pleasure to hear from our listeners,” Station Manager Kevin Crane said.

WHQR’s Spring Pledge Drive is also being helped by more than twenty teams from local businesses, non-profits and individual volunteers who answer their phones.

“This community support, along with financial donations, is vital to the station’s ability to serve the community. WHQR also thanks the many area restaurants who donate food to feed the volunteers,” WHQR wrote in a press release.

