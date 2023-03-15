Senior Connect
Volunteers clean up 950 pounds of trash at Archie Blue Community Park

Volunteers collect 950 pounds of trash at Archie Blue Community Park
Volunteers collect 950 pounds of trash at Archie Blue Community Park(Plastic Ocean Project)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear River Watch, Cape Fear Sierra Club and Plastic Ocean Project (POP) hosted a cleanup at the Archie Blue Community Park at Smith Creek in the Love Grove neighborhood this week.

Volunteers collected 950 pounds of trash, earning 38 trees via the POP’s Trees4Trash program sponsored by Duke Energy.

Around 30 people participated in honor of the International Day of Action for Rivers.

If you’d like to volunteer, POP, the Cape Fear River Watch and the Cape Fear Sierra Club host cleanups regularly.

