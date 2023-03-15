Senior Connect
Two suspects charged with murder in death of Rocky Mount teen

Fenner Moody
Fenner Moody(RMPD)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say two suspects are charged in the murder of a teenager who was shot Monday night.

Police have charged 20-year-old Jazion Moody of Greenville and 19-year-old Shallah Fenner of Rocky Mount with first-degree murder in the death of a 15-year-old.

The teen was found with gunshot wounds around 10:50 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Tarboro Street.

The victim was transported to UNC Health Nash Hospital by ambulance where he died.

Moody and Fenner are in the Edgecombe County Jail under no bond.

Police are also looking for 19-year-old Deshunto Alston Jr. of Rocky Mount stemming from the search warrant conducted at 1324 Tarboro St. Alston Jr faces three counts of possession of a stolen gun, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, and five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

