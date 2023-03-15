Traffic shift to occur near U.S. 74/76 intersection in Columbus Co. for bridge project

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic shift will take place at Chauncey Town Road near its intersection with U.S. 74/76 on Friday, March 17.

Per the NC Department of Transportation, a contractor will shift traffic from the current Chauncey Town Road to a parallel temporary road as a bridge is built to take the road over U.S. 74/76.

“The temporary road will maintain the reduced-conflict intersection, constructed in 2021, that redirects drivers into turning right onto U.S. 74/76 for safety. This interchange and the conversion of the nearby Old Lake Road into a bridge over U.S. 74/76 are part of a $44 million contract awarded last year. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in 2025,″ said the NCDOT in a release.

