State now offering improved free resources to help people quit tobacco products

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services launched an improved version of its free QuitlineNC services to help people quit smoking, vaping or using other tobacco products.

Anyone looking to quit can access “Quit Coaches” via live chat or text, watch videos and make a dashboard to track their progress.

“Tobacco use among adults in North Carolina has been slowly declining yet remains consistently above the national average, according to the most recent trend data from 2020. One in five adults and one in eight high school students currently use at least one tobacco product. And e-cigarette and vape use among North Carolina high school students increased more than 1,000% between 2011 and 2019, and national surveys suggest rates may be increasing again since 2021 — the most recent available trend data,” states the DHHS in a release.

The tool is confidential and available in English and Spanish and can be translated into over 200 other languages.

“Tobacco use is the number one cause of preventable death in North Carolina and nationwide,” said Susan Kansagra, M.D., Director of the NCDHHS Division of Public Health. “We are making this resource available to support the health and well-being of North Carolinians, including young people who want to quit vaping.”

You can reach QuitlineNC by visiting its website, texting ‘READY’ to 34191 or calling 1-800-quit-now. Spanish speakers can call 1-855-déjelo-ya or text LISTO to 34191, and American Indians can call 1-888-7ai-quit. Teenagers under 18 can text ‘VAPEFREENC’ to 873373 to reach Live Vape Free.

