Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

STARZ series starring Lauren Ridloff and Joshua Jackson to film in Wilmington

A project filming in Wilmington.
A project filming in Wilmington.(WECT News)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An untitled STARZ series starring Lauren Ridloff and Joshua Jackson is set to film in Wilmington starting later this month.

The half-hour drama series will follow polar opposites who become involved in a love affair that dramatically changes each others’ worlds. The project received a script-to-series commitment for three seasons and a total of 18 episodes last year, according to STARZ.

The series will be executive produced by filmmaker Ava DuVernay with co-executive producers Kat Candler and Paul Garnes, both of whom also worked with DuVernay on Queen Sugar. DuVernay is also known for her directorial work on documentary 13th, historical drama Selma and Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time.

Ridloff is known for her work as Connie from The Walking Dead and Makkari in Eternals, while Jackson is known for his starring role as Charlie Conway in Mighty Ducks, Pacey Witter in Dawson’s Creek and worked with DuVernay on the drama miniseries When They See Us.

Casting agency TW Cast and Recruit says the filming will go through late August.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Agbafe, who graduated from a Wilmington school and was accepted to 8 law schools
Wilmington genius juggles medical and law schools at the same time
Golf carts may soon be a thing of the past in Carolina Beach as council members pass an...
Golf carts to disappear from Carolina Beach streets by 2028
Trask Middle School
Student hit by car in front of Trask Middle School
Gov. Cooper issues executive order to improve recruiting in state agencies
A portion of I-140 was closed at approximately 8:15 a.m. on March 15.
I-140 lanes reopen near N.C. 133 following crash

Latest News

Auronautica Landing will open in Carowinds in April 2023
Carowinds’ new Aeronautica Landing section to open on April 7
Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues in 2023
Grateful Dead cover band Dark Star Orchestra is set to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater...
Grateful Dead cover band Dark Star Orchestra headed to Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Futurebirds are scheduled to play at the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on June 3
Futurebirds to perform with Leon III at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater