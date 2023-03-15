Senior Connect
SpaceX launch seen throughout southeastern N.C.

Residents in southeastern N.C. were able to spot the spacecraft. (Linda Grimes)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Tuesday, March 14, SpaceX CRS27 took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island in Florida.

Carrying over 6,200 pounds of cargo, the Dragon spacecraft had a successful launch and is now on its way to the International Space Station. It is expected to arrive at the ISS at around 8 a.m. on March 16.

Observant residents in southeastern North Carolina were able to spot the craft as it made its way to space. Some of their photos can be viewed below.

Caption

