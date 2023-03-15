Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Questions swirl about chase policy as vigil held for couple killed in Harnett County crash

A Harnett County sheriff’s deputy slammed into the couple’s truck at the intersection of N.C....
A Harnett County sheriff’s deputy slammed into the couple’s truck at the intersection of N.C. 210 and Ray Road in Spring Lake on March 3.(Ray Duffy/CBS 17)
By Joe Jurney and Gilat Melamed
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) - Brian and Patricia Finch were visiting friends in Harnett County when they tragically lost their lives in this vehicle collision earlier this month.

A Harnett County sheriff’s deputy slammed into the couple’s truck at the intersection of N.C. 210 and Ray Road in Spring Lake on March 3.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was trying to make a traffic stop on another vehicle. A car was seen speeding just before the Finches entered the intersection.

The sheriff’s office’s pursuit policy states deputies when in pursuit of a suspect and provided there is no unreasonable risk to persons and property can go through a red or stop signal — but only after slowing down as may be necessary for safe operation.

The policy also says that blue lights and sirens have to be on if the deputy does that.

“If it is found he didn’t follow protocol, I think he should be held accountable just like everybody else should,” said Sarah Pitkin, a Harnett County woman.

On Tuesday evening, the Harnett County community came together for a candlelight vigil for the Minnesota couple.

“Just to honor the family and show that we care,” Linda Sunderman, candlelight vigil organizer said.

Pitkin shared words she said a family member sent her. The family’s message said the couple was just beginning to enjoy retirement, traveling and spending time together and with children and grandchildren.

“The outpouring of love from a community that never had the blessing of knowing them means so much to the entire family and friends,” Pitkin said reading the message.

The crash has been weighing on Maurice Doby’s mind. He and his 10-year-old son drove through the intersection right after the crash.

“When we were sitting there on the side of the road waiting to go, I told him, I said, this is the time that we need to pray because that could’ve been us, that could’ve been somebody else’s family,” Doby said.

North Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this case.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

Trask Middle School
Student hit by car in front of Trask Middle School
Victor Agbafe, who graduated from a Wilmington school and was accepted to 8 law schools
Wilmington genius juggles medical and law schools at the same time
Gov. Cooper issues executive order to improve recruiting in state agencies
Jorge Camacho
Missing Texas girl found locked in Davidson Co. shed, suspect arrested
A vehicle crash along Market St. has northbound lanes closed as of this time near Ogden Park...
Shoulder closed along Market St. near Ogden Park Drive

Latest News

Monday’s death marks the 10th student death at N.C. State this academic year including five by...
10th NC State student death of academic year reported after accidental overdose, university says
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Mar. 15 2023...
First Alert Forecast: chilly weather pattern likely to deliver another night of freezing temps
Golf carts may soon be a thing of the past in Carolina Beach as council members pass an...
Golf carts to disappear from Carolina Beach streets by 2028
Husband & wife arrested in death of man found in Pasquotank County