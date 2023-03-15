Portion of I-140 closed near N.C. 133 following crash

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of I-140 is closed as of this time near Wilmington following a crash.

According to the announcement, the road is closed near Exit 17 (N.C. 133). Emergency personnel are directing traffic around the incident.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

https://t.co/75CxUtNYFj, I-140, West, MM 16, Near Wilmington, Vehicle Crash, Road Closed, at 3/15 8:14 AM — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) March 15, 2023

