One lane closed along U.S. 74/76 E near Delco following log truck, vehicle collision

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELCO, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities in Columbus County announced that one lane is closed along U.S. 74/76 E near Delco following a collision between a log truck and a car.

The closure was announced at approximately 7:25 a.m. There have been no reported injuries as of this time.

Traffic is being directed around the scene.

