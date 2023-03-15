N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher accepting applications for teen volunteers

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher announced on March 15 that applications are now being accepted for teens who wish to volunteer at the aquarium over the summer.

“Making a difference and inspiring conservation, teen volunteers at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher will experience amazing habitats, learn from animal experts, and develop a love for aquatic environments,” states the aquarium in a release.

According to the announcement, applicants must be between the ages of 14 and 17. Those interested can visit the N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher website.

During their time at the aquarium, teen volunteers will train with staff to learn about the animals and habitats. After training, they will be able to engage with visitors at the Coquina Outcrop touch pool, the sea turtle conservation habitat and the Otters on the Edge exhibit.

