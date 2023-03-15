Natural gas smell, tall flame may be noticeable as crews perform routine maintenance

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You may notice a natural gas smell or whistling sound between March 16-22 as Piedmont Natural Gas crews perform routine maintenance in Wilmington.

Piedmont Natural Gas says the work will be in the 700 block of Sunnyvale Drive, near the intersection with Bryan Road.

They plan to use a flare stack, which can make a loud noise and a tall flame that could be visible to people nearby. The flare stack operation will be managed and monitored by Piedmont Natural Gas along with local fire departments.

A whistling sound and the smell of natural gas are also expected during the maintenance.

