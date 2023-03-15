Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Honda recalling 500,000 vehicles to fix seat belt problem

Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts...
Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly.

The recall covers some of the the automaker’s top-selling models including the 2017 through 2020 CR-V, the 2018 and 2019 Accord, the 2018 through 2020 Odyssey and the 2019 Insight. Also included is the Acura RDX from the 2019 and 2020 model years.

Honda says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that the surface coating on the channel for the buckle can deteriorate over time. The release button can shrink against the channel at lower temperatures, increasing friction and stopping the buckle from latching.

If the buckle doesn’t latch, a driver or passenger may not be restrained in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

Honda says it has no reports of injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the front seat belt buckle release buttons or the buckle assemblies if needed. Owners will be notified by letter starting April 17.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Agbafe, who graduated from a Wilmington school and was accepted to 8 law schools
Wilmington genius juggles medical and law schools at the same time
Trask Middle School
Student hit by car in front of Trask Middle School
Gov. Cooper issues executive order to improve recruiting in state agencies
Jorge Camacho
Missing Texas girl found locked in Davidson Co. shed, suspect arrested
A vehicle crash along Market St. has northbound lanes closed as of this time near Ogden Park...
Shoulder closed along Market St. near Ogden Park Drive

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Mar. 15 2023...
First Alert Forecast: chilly weather pattern likely to deliver another night of freezing temps
The first nor'easter of the season dumps heavy snow and cuts off power to hundreds of thousands...
Northeast digs out from winter storm, faces power outages
The warm weather we’ve had recently has caused some plants and crops to begin producing early.
Farmers working to protect spring crops from cold temperatures
The warm weather we’ve had recently has caused some plants and crops to begin producing early.
Farmers working to protect crops from the cold temperatures