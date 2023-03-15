Gov. Cooper’s proposed budget includes teacher raises, child care funding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Gov. Roy Cooper released his reccomended budget “First in Opportunity” for fiscal years 2023-2025 on Wednesday, which includes raises for teachers and funding for child care and mental health.

The budget would increase teacher pay by an average of 10% in FY 2023 and 6% in FY 2024 and set the minimum starting salary at $46,000 in addition to local contributions. This would put the state up from 32nd in the nation in teacher pay to 16th.

As for child care, Cooper reccomends $1.5 billion in new funding for child care and early childhood education needs, including $500 million for grants to help maintain access to affordable early childhood education and $200 million to increase child care subsidies for rural and lower wealth communities.

Cooper suggests using $1 billion of the Improve Health Outcomes for People Everywhere (IHOPE) fund to make mental health services available to more people and build systems to support people in crisis or with complex behavioral needs.

The workforce is another key point in the budget, with funding for community colleges, universities, internships and credentialing. Cooper’s office says the budget would include tax breaks for middle class families and maintain the recently reduced rates for wealthy people and corporations. The budget keeps almost $7 billion in reserves to make sure the state is ready for a downturn.

You can see the full budget recommendations on the Office of State Budget and Management website.

