Carowinds’ new Aeronautica Landing section to open on April 7

Auronautica Landing will open in Carowinds in April 2023
Auronautica Landing will open in Carowinds in April 2023(Carowinds)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Carowinds is celebrating its 50th anniversary with the opening of the new Aeronautica Landing area on April 7.

“On March 31, 1973, Carowinds officially opened to 6,000 guests amid great fanfare. The grand opening marked the culmination of years of formulation, planning and development by founder E. Pat Hall, a Charlotte businessman. Built at an estimated cost of $70 million, Carowinds was named for a combination of the surrounding Carolinas and the winds that blew across the two states,” states a news release from Carowinds.

Aeronautica Landing will take the place of the Crossroads area, with five new themed attractions and a retheming of an existing ride. Two new and one upgraded dining venue are also part of the expansion.

Spinning rides “Air Racers” and “Gear Spin” are themed after airplanes and engines respectively, and “Hover and Dodge” is a bumper car ride. “The Airwalker” will take riders back and forth on a U-shaped track, and the “Gyro Force” will give milder thrills when it boards later in the spring.

