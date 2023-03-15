Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Honor society helps Brunswick Community College nursing student succeed

BCC Nursing Student Erin Serkedakis, Forty and Eight representative Rick Sessa, and The...
BCC Nursing Student Erin Serkedakis, Forty and Eight representative Rick Sessa, and The Foundation Executive Director Teresa Nelson(Brunswick Community College)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick Community College Foundation Executive Director Teresa Nelson spoke Wednesday at Odell Williamson Auditorium on the efforts of the Forty and Eight honor society.

Erin Serkedakis will graduate with her Associate Degree in Nursing from Brunswick Community College in May thanks to the society.

La Société des Quarante Hommes et Huit Chevaux (the Society of Forty Men and Eight Horses, commonly known as Forty and Eight) is an independent, invitation-only, honor society of American veterans and service members and a long-time supporter of BCC Nursing students.

“It was a pleasure meeting Mr. Sessa and so many Forty and Eight and American Legion members,” said Nelson. “Having Erin there to meet some of the people helping her realize her dreams was a bonus. On behalf of The Foundation of BCC, we thank Forty and Eight and congratulate Erin.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Agbafe, who graduated from a Wilmington school and was accepted to 8 law schools
Wilmington genius juggles medical and law schools at the same time
Golf carts may soon be a thing of the past in Carolina Beach as council members pass an...
Golf carts to disappear from Carolina Beach streets by 2028
Trask Middle School
Student hit by car in front of Trask Middle School
A portion of I-140 was closed at approximately 8:15 a.m. on March 15.
I-140 lanes reopen near N.C. 133 following crash
Gov. Cooper issues executive order to improve recruiting in state agencies

Latest News

Attorney General Josh Stein presents Dogwood Award to Wilmington Fire Chief Steve Mason
Wilmington Fire Chief Steve Mason presented with Dogwood Award
Battle of the Breweries blood drive
Battle of the Breweries blood drive set for March 29
Volunteers collect 950 pounds of trash at Archie Blue Community Park
Volunteers clean up 950 pounds of trash at Archie Blue Community Park
Applicants must be between the ages of 14 and 17.
N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher accepting applications for teen volunteers