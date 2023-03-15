Honor society helps Brunswick Community College nursing student succeed

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick Community College Foundation Executive Director Teresa Nelson spoke Wednesday at Odell Williamson Auditorium on the efforts of the Forty and Eight honor society.

Erin Serkedakis will graduate with her Associate Degree in Nursing from Brunswick Community College in May thanks to the society.

La Société des Quarante Hommes et Huit Chevaux (the Society of Forty Men and Eight Horses, commonly known as Forty and Eight) is an independent, invitation-only, honor society of American veterans and service members and a long-time supporter of BCC Nursing students.

“It was a pleasure meeting Mr. Sessa and so many Forty and Eight and American Legion members,” said Nelson. “Having Erin there to meet some of the people helping her realize her dreams was a bonus. On behalf of The Foundation of BCC, we thank Forty and Eight and congratulate Erin.”

