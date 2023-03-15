Senior Connect
Bill allowing Oak Island to expand uses for parking proceeds passes House vote

Oak Island water tower
Oak Island water tower(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A bill that would allow Oak Island to use its on-street parking proceeds for more purposes passed its third reading Wednesday in the N.C. House.

House Bill 78, which was introduced by Rep. Charlie Miller, passed with an unanimous vote.

The bill now will move on to the state senate for approval.

As defined by G.S. 160A-301, proceeds from parking meters on streets must be used to pay for the cost of enforcing and administering traffic and parking rules. But for off-street parking in lots, garages or other facilities, revenues can be used to pay bonds used to finance the facilities or any other public purpose.

The bill would let the Town of Oak Island use proceeds from on-street parking in the same ways that proceeds from off-street parking can be used.

It was first filed on Feb. 8 and was re-referred to the Finance Committee on Feb. 28. You can see the status of the bill and read it in full on the NC General Assembly website.

