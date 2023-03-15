Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Battle of the Breweries blood drive set for Friday

Battle of the Breweries blood drive
Battle of the Breweries blood drive(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT is partnering with the Red Cross for the second annual Cape Fear Battle of the Breweries Blood Drive.

Join us at the Coastline Convention Center on March 29th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to donate a pint and vote for your favorite place to grab a pint!

All participants will receive a free t-shirt and a token redeemable for a gift from their favorite brewery.

Appointments are limited, so register now on our website.

Cape Fear Battle of the Breweries
Cape Fear Battle of the Breweries(WECT)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Agbafe, who graduated from a Wilmington school and was accepted to 8 law schools
Wilmington genius juggles medical and law schools at the same time
Golf carts may soon be a thing of the past in Carolina Beach as council members pass an...
Golf carts to disappear from Carolina Beach streets by 2028
Trask Middle School
Student hit by car in front of Trask Middle School
A portion of I-140 was closed at approximately 8:15 a.m. on March 15.
I-140 lanes reopen near N.C. 133 following crash
Gov. Cooper issues executive order to improve recruiting in state agencies

Latest News

Volunteers collect 950 pounds of trash at Archie Blue Community Park
Volunteers clean up 950 pounds of trash at Archie Blue Community Park
Applicants must be between the ages of 14 and 17.
N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher accepting applications for teen volunteers
Residents in southeastern N.C. were able to spot the spacecraft. (Linda Grimes)
SpaceX launch seen throughout southeastern N.C.
The warm weather we’ve had recently has caused some plants and crops to begin producing early.
Farmers working to protect crops from the cold temperatures