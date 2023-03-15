Battle of the Breweries blood drive set for Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT is partnering with the Red Cross for the second annual Cape Fear Battle of the Breweries Blood Drive.

Join us at the Coastline Convention Center on March 29th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to donate a pint and vote for your favorite place to grab a pint!

All participants will receive a free t-shirt and a token redeemable for a gift from their favorite brewery.

Appointments are limited, so register now on our website.

Cape Fear Battle of the Breweries (WECT)

