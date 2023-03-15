Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

AP sources: QB Andy Dalton agrees to 2-year deal with Panthers

The 35-year-old Dalton has spent 12 seasons in the NFL, including the first nine with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Saints quarterback Andy Dalton throws against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half Sunday...
Saints quarterback Andy Dalton throws against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half Sunday (Dec. 18) at Caesars Superdome. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Carolina Panthers have found their stop-gap quarterback, agreeing to a two-year, $10 million contract with unrestricted free agent Andy Dalton, according to two people familiar with the situation.

One of those people, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal can’t be signed until Wednesday, said the deal includes $8 million in guaranteed money.

The Panthers traded up last week to get the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft and are almost certain to use it on a quarterback — a position that has seen repeated turnover over the past five seasons in Carolina. So while Dalton could open the season as the starter if the rookie isn’t quite ready to play, eventually he is expected to be relegated to the role of mentor and backup quarterback.

The 35-year-old Dalton has spent 12 seasons in the NFL, including the first nine with the Cincinnati Bengals. He played last season with the New Orleans Saints going 6-8 as a starter with 18 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trask Middle School
Student hit by car in front of Trask Middle School
Victor Agbafe, who graduated from a Wilmington school and was accepted to 8 law schools
Wilmington genius juggles medical and law schools at the same time
Gov. Cooper issues executive order to improve recruiting in state agencies
Jorge Camacho
Missing Texas girl found locked in Davidson Co. shed, suspect arrested
A vehicle crash along Market St. has northbound lanes closed as of this time near Ogden Park...
Shoulder closed along Market St. near Ogden Park Drive

Latest News

A Carolina Panthers helmet sits on the sideline before an NFL football game against the Atlanta...
AP source: Panthers land Vonn Bell, Shy Tuttle
FILE - Los Angeles Rams running backs coach Thomas Brown is shown during an NFL football game...
Panthers hire Thomas Brown as offensive coordinator, continue to fill out Reich’s staff
Carolina Panthers introduce new head coach Frank Reich during a press event on January 31,...
Carolina Panthers introduce new head coach Frank Reich
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) pauses as Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is examined...
‘Signs point’ to full cancellation of Bills-Bengals game, report says