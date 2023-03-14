Veterinarian author visits southeastern North Carolina to speak on new book

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dr. Renee Alsarraf dedicated her career to helping her four-legged patients battle cancer, but her life took a turn when she was diagnosed with cancer at 51 years old.

Alsarraf is visiting southeastern North Carolina following the release of her book “Sit, Stay, Heal: What Dogs Can Teach Us About Living Well.”

“I realized that dogs were my recovery role models,” Alsarraf said. “They actually set the bar higher for me. I believe that dogs are not just incredible support for us, but fantastic guides for when we struggle.”

The book tells the stories of a golden retriever who came to Alsarraf’s office just before a vacation, a support dog for a special needs child, a police dog who isn’t ready to retire and Alsarraf’s own dog.

“Our dogs are wise in ways humans are not. For Dr. Renee, it was her patients—those furry, four-legged, slobbering animals—who seemed to uniquely understand her difficult journey and who showed her the true power of positivity and unconditional love,” states a description on the Barnes and Noble website.

The book was published by HarperCollins Publishers and is available at Barnes and Noble, Amazon and Target.

