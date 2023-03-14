Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Veterinarian author visits southeastern North Carolina to speak on new book

Veterinarian author visits southeastern North Carolina to speak on new book
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dr. Renee Alsarraf dedicated her career to helping her four-legged patients battle cancer, but her life took a turn when she was diagnosed with cancer at 51 years old.

Alsarraf is visiting southeastern North Carolina following the release of her book “Sit, Stay, Heal: What Dogs Can Teach Us About Living Well.”

“I realized that dogs were my recovery role models,” Alsarraf said. “They actually set the bar higher for me. I believe that dogs are not just incredible support for us, but fantastic guides for when we struggle.”

The book tells the stories of a golden retriever who came to Alsarraf’s office just before a vacation, a support dog for a special needs child, a police dog who isn’t ready to retire and Alsarraf’s own dog.

“Our dogs are wise in ways humans are not. For Dr. Renee, it was her patients—those furry, four-legged, slobbering animals—who seemed to uniquely understand her difficult journey and who showed her the true power of positivity and unconditional love,” states a description on the Barnes and Noble website.

The book was published by HarperCollins Publishers and is available at Barnes and Noble, Amazon and Target.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New Hanover County Sheriff's Office vehicle damaged after a crash on N College Road on March 2.
Crash report: Deputy failed to yield before collision at College Rd and MLK Jr Pkwy
The video captured by Jesse Pitman shows the car being pursued by New Hanover County deputies...
Video shows moments just before car crashes into ILM terminal
The public is asked to avoid the gym as the sheriff’s office continues their investigation.
One injured in shooting at Atkinson School Gym; suspect at large
Trask Middle School
Student hit by car in front of Trask Middle School
Joseph Patrick O’Quinn (left) and Scarlett Marie Barnes (right)
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests two on drug charges after community complaints

Latest News

Genesis Block
Genesis Block to host HERStory Entrepreneur event
Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Special education teacher needs test boxes, laminator for students
A grand re-opening ceremony took place for Portia Mills Hines Park at 10 a.m. on March 14.
Portia Mills Hines Park celebrates grand re-opening
EPA administrator Michael S. Regan spoke on a new proposal to set limits on six PFAS chemicals...
EPA proposes regulation establishing enforceable limits on PFAS in drinking water