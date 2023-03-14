Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

US sues Rite Aid for allegedly missing opioid red flags

The Department of Justice is suing Rite Aid for contributing to the opioid epidemic.
The Department of Justice is suing Rite Aid for contributing to the opioid epidemic.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Justice is suing Rite Aid for allegedly violating the Controlled Substances Act and contributing to the opioid epidemic.

According to the lawsuit, the DOJ says from May 2014 to June 2019 Rite Aid “knowingly filled unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances with red flags.”

The combinations were known as “the trinity” and included “excessive quantities” of drugs like oxycodone and fentanyl.

The DOJ says prescriptions were issued illegally and without a medical purpose.

The complaint also accuses Rite Aid of intentionally deleting internal notes about suspicious prescribers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video captured by Jesse Pitman shows the car being pursued by New Hanover County deputies...
Video shows moments just before car crashes into ILM terminal
A New Hanover County Sheriff's Office vehicle damaged after a crash on N College Road on March 2.
Crash report: Deputy failed to yield before collision at College Rd and MLK Jr Pkwy
The public is asked to avoid the gym as the sheriff’s office continues their investigation.
One injured in shooting at Atkinson School Gym; suspect at large
Joseph Patrick O’Quinn (left) and Scarlett Marie Barnes (right)
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests two on drug charges after community complaints
Darius Rucker is making a return visit to Wilmington’s Live Oak Bank Pavilion this summer.
Darius Rucker to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in July

Latest News

A Russian missile struck an apartment building in the center of Kramatorsk on Tuesday.
Russian missile hits another Ukraine apartment block
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
Russian missile hits another Ukraine apartment block, 1 dead
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
Biden expected to sign new executive order on gun control
Police say 7-year-old Demetrius Dunlap got a hold of a gun and accidentally shot himself in the...
Boy, 7, dies after accidentally shooting himself, police say