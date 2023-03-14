Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Powerball 3-13-23

Powerball Winning Numbers for 3-13-23 at 11pm
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The video captured by Jesse Pitman shows the car being pursued by New Hanover County deputies...
Video shows moments just before car crashes into ILM terminal
A New Hanover County Sheriff's Office vehicle damaged after a crash on N College Road on March 2.
Crash report: Deputy failed to yield before collision at College Rd and MLK Jr Pkwy
The public is asked to avoid the gym as the sheriff’s office continues their investigation.
One injured in shooting at Atkinson School Gym; suspect at large
Joseph Patrick O’Quinn (left) and Scarlett Marie Barnes (right)
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests two on drug charges after community complaints
Darius Rucker is making a return visit to Wilmington’s Live Oak Bank Pavilion this summer.
Darius Rucker to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in July

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. morning, Mar. 14, 2023...
First Alert Forecast: early in growing season, cold nights to potentially sting
On Jan. 24, 2022, Rodriguez sold cocaine to a confidential informant while he was on duty as a...
Ex-Raleigh police officer pleads guilty to drug, gun charges after selling cocaine while on duty, officials say
Aayden Jimmie Webb
Wilmington police locates runaway juvenile
NCEL 03-13-2023
NCEL 03-13-2023