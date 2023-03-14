Skip to content
Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Watch Live
News
Weather
Investigate
Traffic
Health
Cape Fear Weekend
Submit Your Pictures
Home
About Us
Meet the News Team
Live Online
See It, Snap It, Send It
Previous Newscasts
WECT Anywhere
Contests
WECT Jobs
WECT Internship Program
News
Investigate
Crime
Back to School
Here We Grow
National
Politics
Election Results
Lottery
Crimes of the Cape Fear
GenX Water Investigation
1-on-1 with Jon Evans
School Sex Scandal
Black History Month
Weather
First Alert Skycams
Sky Tracker
First Alert Action Days FAQs
Weather Pics
First Alert Hurricane Center
Shootin’ the Breeze
Traffic
Gas Prices
Health
Coronavirus
Opioid Epidemic
Senior Connect
Sports
Olympics
Friday Night Football
Get Fit With 6
Community
Event Calendar
Collector's Calendar
Cape Fear Weekend
Pet of the Week
Forever Family
Highway 6
Clear The Shelters
Community Classroom
Community Spotlight
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Home Pros
Cape Fear Strong
Schedule
Carolina in the Morning
First at Four
Conserve Cape Fear
Side Hustle
Telemundo Wilmington
Previous Newscasts
PowerNation
Circle - County Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
Press Releases
Freeze Warning is in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Powerball 3-13-23
Powerball Winning Numbers for 3-13-23 at 11pm
By
WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT
|
Updated: 8 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Video shows moments just before car crashes into ILM terminal
Crash report: Deputy failed to yield before collision at College Rd and MLK Jr Pkwy
One injured in shooting at Atkinson School Gym; suspect at large
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests two on drug charges after community complaints
Darius Rucker to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in July
Latest News
First Alert Forecast: early in growing season, cold nights to potentially sting
Ex-Raleigh police officer pleads guilty to drug, gun charges after selling cocaine while on duty, officials say
Wilmington police locates runaway juvenile
NCEL 03-13-2023