Portia Mills Hines Park to celebrate grand re-opening

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A grand re-opening ceremony is scheduled to take place for Portia Mills Hines Park at 10 a.m. on March 14.

The park is located at 400 N 10th St. in Wilmington.

According to a City of Wilmington announcement, upgrades from a recent $754,000 project include:

New restrooms

Lighting for the playground and basketball courts

New sidewalk connections

Additional parking spaces

A pavilion

