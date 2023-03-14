Senior Connect
Portia Mills Hines Park to celebrate grand re-opening

Portia Mills Hines Park
Portia Mills Hines Park(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A grand re-opening ceremony is scheduled to take place for Portia Mills Hines Park at 10 a.m. on March 14.

The park is located at 400 N 10th St. in Wilmington.

According to a City of Wilmington announcement, upgrades from a recent $754,000 project include:

  • New restrooms
  • Lighting for the playground and basketball courts
  • New sidewalk connections
  • Additional parking spaces
  • A pavilion
See also: City of Wilmington breaks ground for Portia Mills Hines Park upgrades

