Pender County Sheriff’s Office to get new body cameras, drone under new contract

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Commissioners approved a $45,811 down payment to enter into a contract with Axon to provide body cameras to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

“I feel very good,” said Sheriff Alan Cutler after meeting with commissioners on Monday. “It’s another step forward for the Pender County Sheriff’s Office and I am very pleased that the commissioners are working with us to advance our agency.”

The five-year contract will last through March 2028, totaling $458,118. According to the price quote presented to commissioners, the price reflects a $182,497 discount.

The new contract consolidates two separate contracts the sheriff’s office previously had with the same company. Upon the contract’s start in April, Axon will replace all 100 bodycams in the sheriff’s office every two and a half years. Sheriff Cutler says he’s also excited for the storage upgrade that comes with the new contract, making it so the sheriff’s office doesn’t have to regularly delete old footage to make room for new video.

“That’s what costs the most, is storage, so we’re very happy to get an unlimited program,” said Sheriff Cutler. “It was limited space that we had before. Now, it’ll be unlimited so it frees us up a lot.”

The price quote says unlimited storage for the next five years will cost $144,480.

The contract also includes a new drone at a discounted price, something the sheriff’s office hasn’t had before.

“We’re looking forward to it in search and rescue situations.,” said Sheriff Cutler. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to work major events in our county with a drone. It just gives an overhead view of what’s going on so we’re very much looking forward to having a drone.”

The down payment is due by April and is covered by the most recent fiscal year budget.

According to the sheriff’s report to commissioners, this new contract will save the county a minimum of $104,499 compared to what it would have paid had the sheriff’s office renewed the previous separate contracts.

