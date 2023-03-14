Novant Health requests state funding for 25 acute care beds at NHRMC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health has applied to the NC Department of Human Services for funding to develop 25 new acute care beds at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Per the DHHS, the certificate of need application was in response to a need determined in the 2023 State Medical Facilities Plan. It is expected to cost $55.9 million and would be completed in Oct. 2026.

A public hearing will be held on the topic on April 12 at 11 a.m. at room L-107 of the Cape Fear Community College Health Sciences Building at 415 N. 2nd Street.

You can also submit written comments before 5 p.m. on March 31 to DHSR.CON.Comments@dhhs.nc.gov or by mailing them to this address:

Healthcare Planning and Certificate of Need Section

Division of Health Service Regulation

2704 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, NC 27699-2704

Notices for certificate of need applications are available on the DHHS website.

